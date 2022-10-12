Nobel wins should cue a rethink of science as well as economics

Rethinking science: The speed of light is the only constant in Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Measurements of everything else are relative. They depend on relationships between observers and the phenomena they observe. Moreover, nothing can travel faster than the speed of light. Since the two particles in the spooky phenomena of “quantum entanglement" are so far apart that even a light signal from one cannot reach the other, the simultaneity of the changes in them cannot be explained in Einstein’s model. Changes in the two particles seem to “mutually arise" without any physical or digital communication between them. Einstein’s elegant mathematics of General Relativity could not explain quantum entanglement. Moreover, its own descriptions of reality defied common sense. According to the mathematics of general relativity, space is curved, and time can travel backwards.