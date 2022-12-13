NFTs now look headed the crypto way

Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s) have been all the rage. As with most things tech-oriented, many people bandy about new terms like ‘NFT’ without understanding how the technology works or what it is designed to do. The courage to say “I don’t know" is the preserve of very few. We have been bombarded recently with news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and the ensuing bloodbath there; over half its employees were fired or have resigned. Its verification system is now ‘for sale’ and therefore means much less than it used to. Some users have reported problems with security features.