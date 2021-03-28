Nostalgia holds lessons for new financial institutions

P. Chidambaram’s July 1996 budget speech announced the setting up of IDFC to address the lack of long-term infrastructure financing, with both the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) contributing ₹500 crore each as start-up capital. In 2004, interference by Delhi-based bureaucrats ignited an internal rebellion; seven senior executives resigned, which included then managing director Nasser Munjee and chief policy advisor Urjit Patel (appointed RBI governor in 2016). Sounds familiar? Delhi mandarins were upset with the slow growth of infrastructure loans; the executives said that the book was growing cautiously due to lack of bankable projects. Cut to 2021. IDFC, created originally to finance infrastructure projects, has since then wound down its project finance book. It transferred its lending business to IDFC First Bank, which has more than halved its infrastructure book from ₹26,832 crore in March 2018 to ₹11,602 crore by December 2020. Former bureaucrat and current IDFC Ltd chairman Vinod Rai’s statement in its 2019-20 annual report is revelatory: “…we continued steadfast on our charted strategic direction of divesting non-retail businesses and investing to grow our retail businesses…We have now completely exited our non-retail businesses." Ironically, as a government nominee on IDFC’s board in 2004, Rai was part of an effort to convert IDFC Ltd into a State Bank of India subsidiary because it was not disbursing infrastructure loans fast enough.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}