Opinion | Not a Rambo package, as the 20 trillion figure suggests

The real problem with the package is in the way the Centre has treated state governments. It seemed to show that the Union government had been “generous" in devolving to the states their share in the central taxes. As also the statutory grants. This should, and it will, make the states see red! This amounts to redefining fiscal federalism. It is theirs by right and the Centre’s constitutional obligation. Indeed, the expenditures to be incurred by the Centre can be defrayed only after they have devolved to the states.