Not just Kohinoor: Colonial rule bled our economy in worse ways
27 Sep 2022
Its exploitative methods left primary education in such deep neglect that it holds India back even now
On most days, what works on social media is something that is simple enough to appeal to the lowest common denominator. Given this, it was hardly surprising that when Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, chatter around the Kohinoor diamond immediately broke out in the context of how the British monarchy looted India.