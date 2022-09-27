Not just Kohinoor: Colonial rule bled our economy in worse ways

A similar dynamic did not play out in India. Given this, a significant part of the population is illiterate even in the 21st century. The overall literacy rate as per our last census in 2011 was around 73%, with only 65% of women being literate. Of course, things must have improved in the last decade; nonetheless, a significant chunk of the population still cannot read and write, and the major reason goes back to the British in the 1800s. Even after independence, India did not focus enough on primary education.

