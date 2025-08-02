Google’s best tool yet now turns your content into a video presentation
Summary
NotebookLM doesn’t just organise your information. Thanks to AI smarts under the hood, it ‘understands’ what you feed it. This means it can help you summarise information and even deliver insights and connections between ideas.
NotebookLM is no ordinary digital notebook. It doesn’t have pages, even virtual ones. You don’t just drop some info into it and move on.
