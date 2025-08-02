Google’s best tool yet now turns your content into a video presentation

Where the magic happens

The magic begins when you finish uploading your content and move on to the other tabs — Chat and Studio. This is where you can ‘interact’ with your content using the chatbot. What’s great about this is that AI already seems capable of seeing patterns and connections that humans can’t. This means it can give you insights and even advice. From these two panes, you can get FAQs, briefing docs, notes and study guides.

At some point Google added mind maps. These are flow charts of your content, dividing it into subtopics and further subtopics, expanding as you click. This lets you see exactly how the content is organised, idea-wise. Clicking each box in the map takes you to that chunk of content. It’s a beautiful structure that you can use for clarity, re-organisation, and insights. You can even use this to plan a presentation or training, to write a paper or book or to quiz students.