Nothing populist about this budget, with its focus on jobs with growth

There is nothing that you can call populist about this budget. For instance, the biggest takeaway of this budget is the ₹10 trillion allocated for capital expenditure. This represents a steep increase (of 33% this year) for the third year in a row and will create more jobs. So, the focus is on growth with jobs. This includes ₹1.3 trillion which will be given to the states as a 50-year interest-free loan that they will effectively spend as a grant. If you see, the effective capital expenditure is ₹13.7 trillion. This also includes ₹2.4 trillion that has been provided for the railways, which is nine times the outlay in 2013-14. In the rural areas, the PM Awas Yojana’s allocation has been increased by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore. This will also help create employment. So, the main focus of this budget is to create more jobs.

