Nothing to do, planet Earth is blue

The ones we have found so far fall in four broad categories. There are “gas giants" (1636 such), composed largely of helium and hydrogen like Jupiter and Saturn, but usually much larger than those giants. Many have very tight orbits, close to their home stars; in some cases, the orbit lasts—and thus their “year" is—only 18 hours. There are “Neptunians" (1,834), also made of helium and hydrogen with a rocky and metallic core. They are about the same size as our Neptune and Uranus. There are “super-Earths" (1,602), larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. We don’t know enough about their composition yet—they might be largely water or snow, or gaseous, or a mixture of rock and gas. Finally, there are “terrestrials" (195). These are essentially rocky worlds, like Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars are. They vary from about half to twice the Earth’s size.