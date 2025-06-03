Nouriel Roubini: Market discipline could prevail over flawed US policies
Nouriel Roubini 5 min read 03 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
The collective punitive power of global investors raises the hope that the Trump administration will stop acting on the president’s worst instincts. The US should quit stagflationary policies before markets force a retreat.
Since US President Donald Trump’s election last year, I have argued that at least some of his policies will lead to higher growth and lower inflation over time.
