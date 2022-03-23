Novel behavioural challenges for e-commerce players

According to the Sales Cycle report, 43.8% of those visiting an e-commerce site do make the effort to visit product-detail pages. This surely is a sign that these shoppers have some interest in buying that product. 14.5% of the total visitors take another significant step in their purchase journey and add the product to their cart. But only 3.3% of the visitors to the e-commerce site complete a purchase transaction. This data on the abandonment rate is quite surprising. These are customers who have added items to their shopping carts, but have not gone on to buy them. An abandonment rate of 84% for jewellery is understandable because these are infrequent and expensive purchases. But abandonment rates of 61% for groceries and 72% for pharmaceuticals is surprising because these are mostly essential items.