Indians were never truly free to say anything they wished, but they did anyway, just like they are not supposed to drive on the right, but they do. Free speech, though ambiguous, never absolute and unloved by the men who created the Indian Constitution, was nevertheless alive in practice and perceptible. That is because free speech in India emerged from a surprising source that had none of the Western poshness those two words carry

In the past 10 years, even as freedom of expression collapsed in journalism and entertainment, the historic source of India’s free speech appeared to hold its own. But that is starting to change now. Something happened a few days ago that is an omen that even the fountainhead may not be safe anymore.

A few days ago in Delhi, Pawan Khera, a Congress party official, presided over a press conference during which he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a joint parliamentary committee to investigate charges that billionaire Gautam Adani is favoured by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the course of his statements, he fumbled while taking the Prime Minister’s name, calling him “Narendra Gautamdas Modi". The Prime Minister’s middle name is his father’s name—Damodardas. Khera did correct himself, but said that in any case Modi does the bidding of ‘Gautamdas’, probably referring to Adani.

Soon, police in Assam and Uttar Pradesh took cognisance of two separate complaints and booked Khera for “criminal conspiracy", “promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth", “defamation", “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and statements conducing to public mischief." Khera, who had boarded a plane, was evicted and arrested before being released on bail. In the Supreme Court, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “We will protect you, but there has to be some level of discourse…" It is not clear what discourse the court needs on this frivolous matter.

You may think that the episode is only another moment in the ongoing collapse of free speech in India. It is a bit more than that for a reason. India’s free speech does not emerge from a Nehruvian or Western ideal, as we have been told. Instead, it emerges, accidentally, from politics—from the speech of politicians, election campaigns, and the media that reported what was said. The nature of electoral democracy ensured that all politicians could be rebuked and insulted. Bal Thackeray, on stage, in front of thousands of people, would roast Sonia Gandhi. People were terrified of Thackeray, but his political rivals said nasty things about him in public. In Tamil Nadu, politicians routinely called Jayalalitha names even when she was in power. The media that reported the words of these politicians, filtering out only sexual innuendoes, always got away because its reporting benefitted all political parties. From this flea market of name-calling, mud-slinging and taunts, and the press reportage of all this, a free speech culture rose. It was not fully protected by any fancy laws, but it ensured that God excluded, everyone was fair game.

I am not suggesting India was a free society before the rise of Narendra Modi. That would be laughable. As a journalist, I have never worked in a free media. There were always people about whom you could say nothing bad. I’ve worked in a place where it was easier to be critical of Modi than Sourav Ganguly. I remember a launch event of Tavleen Singh’s memoirs, Durbar, when the Congress was in power. The invitation was discreet and organizers were nervous, as the book portrayed Sonia Gandhi in poor light. But even with such suffocation, politicians could say anything and get away. It was as though the very source of free speech, which is political polemics, was too powerful to be constrained.

But now we know a politician can be harassed for altering the middle name of another man. It is absurd to arrest him, even if we were to take seriously the complaints of some that Khera tried to alter the parentage of the Prime Minister. (It is amusing that the BJP expects Khera to know which part of the Prime Minister’s name belongs to his father when a few weeks ago Modi had chided the Gandhi family for not adopting ‘Nehru’ as their family name, as though he does not know how patrilineal surnames work.)

With the arrest of a politician for saying something that would be considered minor even among school children, and the Supreme Court not dismissing the matter outright, nor berating the police who took seriously such a frivolous complaint, we may have reached the final stage in the collapse of free speech in India.

People used to think that free speech only mattered to scholars and writers and others who made money off it. Now a broad section of the nation knows that is not true. Across Indian society, in offices, clubs, colleges and schools, there is a suffocation of speech.

Can anything good come of it all? Doesn’t India always need to hit a nadir to come up with heroic moves? In the past, the self-interest of politicians would periodically push them to seek refuge in moral ideas. That is how India improved the stature of its Election Commission, and greatly reduced instances of booth capturing. Now that all politicians in the country are at risk of being hauled to faraway places, like Assam, if they say anything unflattering about Modi, would there be an attempt to make legal provisions of free speech clearer? I don’t know. There might be a Supreme Court ruling that will sound wise and modern, but harassments will likely go on.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’