Lessons for free speech from the Pawan Khera arrest
Pawan Khera’s arrest points to a muzzle even on the Indian fountainhead of free speech: political leaders
Indians were never truly free to say anything they wished, but they did anyway, just like they are not supposed to drive on the right, but they do. Free speech, though ambiguous, never absolute and unloved by the men who created the Indian Constitution, was nevertheless alive in practice and perceptible. That is because free speech in India emerged from a surprising source that had none of the Western poshness those two words carry