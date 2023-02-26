Lessons for free speech from the Pawan Khera arrest

You may think that the episode is only another moment in the ongoing collapse of free speech in India. It is a bit more than that for a reason. India’s free speech does not emerge from a Nehruvian or Western ideal, as we have been told. Instead, it emerges, accidentally, from politics—from the speech of politicians, election campaigns, and the media that reported what was said. The nature of electoral democracy ensured that all politicians could be rebuked and insulted. Bal Thackeray, on stage, in front of thousands of people, would roast Sonia Gandhi. People were terrified of Thackeray, but his political rivals said nasty things about him in public. In Tamil Nadu, politicians routinely called Jayalalitha names even when she was in power. The media that reported the words of these politicians, filtering out only sexual innuendoes, always got away because its reporting benefitted all political parties. From this flea market of name-calling, mud-slinging and taunts, and the press reportage of all this, a free speech culture rose. It was not fully protected by any fancy laws, but it ensured that God excluded, everyone was fair game.