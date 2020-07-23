Opinion | Now showing: Close encounters with the paranormal

People are turning to prayer, hoping for a miracle, or deliverance, or some form of absolution. The world over, while the vulnerable human race has been clutching at straws, the fear of something beyond our control (and comprehension) has set in. “I saw my grandfather in a vision while I was dozing off at the writing table," a friend messaged. “He asked me to stay strong, this too shall pass." When I called her, she repeated the same story.