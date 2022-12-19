Nuclear fusion may offer India a clean-energy pathway4 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Nuclear fusion releases nearly four million times more energy than coal, oil or gas, by fuel weight, and four times as much as fission technology
Earlier this month, scientists at the National Ignition Facility of the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory (LLL) in the US announced a “major scientific breakthrough" in nuclear fusion. Nuclear fusion technology is a less evolved but more promising pathway to clean energy than nuclear fission. Fission is a reaction in which the nucleus of an atom splits into smaller nuclei in such a way that a large amount of energy is released. This happens when heavy elements like uranium and plutonium split. In an opposite way, fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei are combined in such a way that there is a release of energy. This typically happens when light elements combine in an ‘exothermic’ reaction. The periodic table of elements splits at about nickel (atomic weight 62); lighter elements are more ‘fusible’ and combine to release energy, while heavier elements are more ‘fissionable’ and split to release energy.