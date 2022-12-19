Nuclear fusion may offer India a clean-energy pathway

Earlier this month, scientists at the National Ignition Facility of the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory (LLL) in the US announced a “major scientific breakthrough" in nuclear fusion. Nuclear fusion technology is a less evolved but more promising pathway to clean energy than nuclear fission. Fission is a reaction in which the nucleus of an atom splits into smaller nuclei in such a way that a large amount of energy is released. This happens when heavy elements like uranium and plutonium split. In an opposite way, fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei are combined in such a way that there is a release of energy. This typically happens when light elements combine in an ‘exothermic’ reaction. The periodic table of elements splits at about nickel (atomic weight 62); lighter elements are more ‘fusible’ and combine to release energy, while heavier elements are more ‘fissionable’ and split to release energy.

