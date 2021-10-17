Nuclear power: A climate response that gets short shrift

France and other countries like Sweden and Bulgaria, which have a high nuclear component in their power generation, prove the cheap part. What about green? Nuclear power is zero-emission. It has no greenhouse gases or air pollutants. And, according to US government data, a typical 1,000-megawatt wind farm requires 360 times more land than a similar-capacity nuclear facility, and solar plants 75 times more. Apart from the ecological damage that wind and solar projects can cause to the relatively pristine areas where they are set up, it is conservatively estimated that 500,000 birds are being killed every year by collision with wind turbines in the US. This number can only rise.