When it’s a war, and wherever your sympathies may lie, it’s a good idea to get familiar with the antagonists. Some perspective is always welcome. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is no different. So, here are some figures, straight up, that might help give some context to the fighting. Ukraine is a big country. It covers about 600,000 sq. km. That’s nearly twice the size of India’s largest state, Rajasthan, and nearly one fifth the size of India itself. By area, Ukraine is the largest country in Europe except for ...

... Russia. At about 17 million sq. km, Russia is not just the largest country in Europe, but the largest, by far, in the world. The second-largest is Canada, at 10 million sq. km.

So what’s happened here is that one country, Russia, has invaded another, Ukraine, that’s 28 times smaller. (For a comparison, think of India invading Guatemala, or Cuba.) It may be something of an irony that till a few decades ago, both Russia and Ukraine were actually part of the largest country this planet has ever seen—the USSR. Its 22.5 million sq. km comprised not just present-day Russia and Ukraine, but also Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and ten more republics. So, what’s happened here is also that one country has invaded another that, until a generation ago, was effectively just another province in the USSR. Never mind that the USSR was forever a restive union of those provinces.

How large is Russia anyway? Think of this. India’s population density is about 450 people per sq. km. If all 1.4 billion of us were magically transported to Russia and spread evenly over that country’s 17 million sq. km, there’d be only about 82 of us per sq. km—less than one-fifth closely packed as we Indians are.

Speaking of which, what about the population of the states at war? Ukraine has about 44 million people today. That number is actually in a long, slow decline. It peaked at about 52 million in 1991-92, soon after the USSR broke up. Since then, it has steadily decreased. Today, Ukraine has about as many people as it did in the early 1960s.

Why has that happened? Hold on to that question for a bit as we go back in time a couple of generations. In the first half of the 20th Century, Ukraine experienced what some researchers refer to as “a series of man-made demographic catastrophes" (e.g. see Demographic Trends in Ukraine: Past, Present, and Future, Anatole Romaniuk and Oleksandr Gladun, Population and Development Review, June 2015). “A partial list," write Romaniuk and Gladun, “includes World War I, the Bolshevik Revolution, the 1932-33 famine ... the repressions and deportations directed by Stalin and his associates, World War II and the exterminations directed by Hitler and his associates". That 1932-33 “Great Famine" killed somewhere between 3 and 5 million Ukrainians, devastating the country. Here’s a measure of just how bad it was: by 1933, life expectancy at birth in the country had plunged to just 7 years for males and 10 for females. Take a moment to comprehend that: if you had a baby in those years, she’d be lucky to live to be a teenager. He? Even luckier.

The famine is known in Ukraine by a deliberately chosen word, “Holodomor", which has etymological roots in a Ukrainian phrase that means “to kill by starvation". The implication is that the famine was not natural but, yes, man-made. In fact, in 2006, Ukraine officially pronounced that the Holodomor was a planned genocide, perpetrated by the then government of the USSR. There are plenty in Ukraine who believe that Joseph Stalin, then the head of the USSR, actually inflicted famine on Ukraine to stamp out a groundswell of support for independence.

This is one reason for the resentment Ukrainians feel towards Russia. Note the reference by Romaniuk and Gladun to “the repressions and deportations directed by Stalin and his associates".

Only a few years after the famine came another catastrophe: the second World War and the “exterminations directed by Hitler". The War killed millions the world over, of course. In Ukraine, it caused devastation even worse than the Holodomor had. It killed seven million Ukrainians—more than one-sixth of the country’s population before the war. Death on that scale has long-term effects on a population. Had there been none of those catastrophes in the first half of the 20th Century, Romaniuk and Gladun estimate that Ukraine’s population would have been 87 million when it became independent in 1991. Instead, the count was 52 million.

Since then, Ukraine’s population has been decreasing. Since the borders opened, many Ukrainians have chosen to emigrate. Besides, the total fertility rate (TFR)—the number of babies the average woman will have in her lifetime—is estimated at about 1.2. That’s far below replacement level, meaning that unless that turns around, the population will decrease even without emigration. Sure enough, the number of deaths per year overtook the number of births in 1991, and that gap has grown steadily wider. The upshot is that the country’s population decreases by about 300,000 every year.

What of Russia, which has about 144 million people today? The undivided USSR too suffered grievously in World War II. It lost about 26 million people in the fighting, also about one-sixth of its pre-war population. From about 170 million after the war, the USSR’s population grew to nearly 290 million in 1990—the world’s third-largest country by population, after China and India. A year later, the USSR had crumbled. Russia, the largest piece, had 149 million people, or about half. Which means that its population has also fallen since 1991, if not as steeply as Ukraine’s. But perhaps more than all these, the numbers relevant to today’s war emerge from that crumbling. The USSR broke up into 15 sovereign states in 1991. At the same time, several countries in Eastern Europe that the USSR had dominated for years also shook off that yoke. Some, in turn, broke up.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) is a military alliance of European countries and the US that has acted as a counter to the USSR since World War II. In 1990, there were 16 countries in the alliance, all except the US in western Europe. After the breakup of the USSR, you’d think the need for Nato’s existence disappeared. But no: Nato has instead steadily expanded its membership to 30 countries today. Among them are these 12: Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, and Croatia.

Three of those were once part of the USSR. The other 9 were part of the Eastern Bloc that the USSR dominated. The latest potential entrant to Nato is, yes, Ukraine.

Russia’s gripe in this war is precisely this widening of Nato—the way it has absorbed Russian neighbours, the way it creeps steadily closer to the Russian border. You may not agree with those Russian worries. But they are undeniably real to Russia’s leaders and have been voiced. Plenty of security experts, and not just Russian ones, have for years warned that Nato’s expansion would eventually push Russia to strike at Ukraine. Which is where we are today. A country invades another that’s 28 times smaller in area, that has one-third the people, and there is outrage. As there should be. But let’s also remember this final number: 12, that may become 13.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.

