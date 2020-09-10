Obscurity may be the middle ground

But as courts in India start warming up to this method of privacy, it would bode us well to keep certain things in mind. Judges must first identify where the information in question lies along the spectrum of ‘total oblivion’ or ‘completely public’. Keeping information nowhere except in your mind would ensure the total oblivion of that information. On the other hand, having it appear as the first search result on Google would make it public. Most information lies somewhere in this spectrum. It is only once this evaluation has been successfully done, can the other interests (such as to whether the public is entitled to know this information because it concerns a public figure, etc.) be determined.