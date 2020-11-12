Of digital-first consumer brands and challenges

A recent report by Avendus Capital, the investment banking arm of financial services firm Avendus Group, said that India’s e-commerce story is being written by its 639 million internet population, which has added 80 million online shoppers in the last three years alone to touch 130 million today. Consequently, D2C brands may be looking at a $100 billion addressable consumer opportunity in the country by 2025. Since 2016, more than 600 D2C brands have entered the market. The growth in such brands is driven by the evolving consumer. Women have emerged as a new consumer class with the final say in more than half the household decisions and they now form almost half the online shoppers. “Consumption trends are also evolving and large pockets of product and price white spaces remain untapped by industry incumbents. New-age consumers seeking niche and customized products are underserved by traditional players," it said. Besides, the opportunity is huge as the overall contribution of e-commerce to India’s total retail is still about 4% and online spending is expected to touch $200 billion over the next five years, Avendus said.