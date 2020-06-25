Opinion | Of downed shutters and philosophies etched in stone

Many such musings are being logged down in #LockdownDiaries, to be published as e-books in the foreseeable future (the virus seems to have sounded the death knell for print versions) with titles like What Covid Taught Me about Myself and Life Lessons Culled from Quarantine. From listicles of conveniences and mood-altering meditations to ruminations of despair. I’ve been a contributing writer to one such archive myself, going on relentlessly about how cooking gives me a sense of format in these unstructured times.