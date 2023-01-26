Of waiting lists and would-be censors

For example, let’s say you’re 25th on the waiting list to travel sleeper class between Raichur and Guntakal on 15 March. You’re also 10th on the waiting list for a 2nd AC trip between New Delhi and Bombay on 29 January. My hunch is that those websites will tell you that the chance the Raichur-Guntakal ticket gets confirmed is higher than for the New Delhi-Bombay ticket. For one thing, the former is more than a month away, as opposed to just two days. Much more time for cancellations to happen. Also, there are probably fewer people travelling between Raichur and Guntakal than between New Delhi and Bombay; to go with that, there are far more sleeper class tickets for sale, across the railway system, than 2AC tickets.