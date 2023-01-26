Of waiting lists and would-be censors

Two phrases jumped out at me this week. Both have some numbers associated with them, so they make a case for an examination in this column. See what you make of them.
Two phrases jumped out at me this week. Both have some numbers associated with them, so they make a case for an examination in this column. See what you make of them.
First, there was news this week of an “AI module"; an AI module produced by Indian Railways; an AI module produced by the Indian Railways that may lead to shorter waiting lists when you seek to buy a rail ticket.
First, there was news this week of an “AI module"; an AI module produced by Indian Railways; an AI module produced by the Indian Railways that may lead to shorter waiting lists when you seek to buy a rail ticket.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Good news. Train journeys are ordinarily a thorough delight. Outside of walking—like many have been doing over the last five months, actually—I believe there is no better way to see the country. Yet, those waiting lists truly are a bane of rail travel. Just the other day, I was trying to get myself a train ticket for an upcoming jaunt, only to be met by waiting lists in nearly every class on nearly every train on nearly every day around when I wanted to travel. It’s frustrating.
I could have bought a ticket anyway, and taken my chances that I would have cleared the waiting list by the time the train leaves. Like many others, I’ve done that many times as well. It’s always a calculation you make, a gamble based on how long the waiting list already is by the time you join it.
These days, there are even websites that will calculate the odds that you will clear the list. I don’t know the formula that produces these numbers, of course.
But I imagine it must use factors like these: the past history of tickets sold for that train between those stations; your class of travel; how many days are left to departure; and more. Perhaps the time of year figures. Definitely your place on the waiting list figures.
For example, let’s say you’re 25th on the waiting list to travel sleeper class between Raichur and Guntakal on 15 March. You’re also 10th on the waiting list for a 2nd AC trip between New Delhi and Bombay on 29 January. My hunch is that those websites will tell you that the chance the Raichur-Guntakal ticket gets confirmed is higher than for the New Delhi-Bombay ticket. For one thing, the former is more than a month away, as opposed to just two days. Much more time for cancellations to happen. Also, there are probably fewer people travelling between Raichur and Guntakal than between New Delhi and Bombay; to go with that, there are far more sleeper class tickets for sale, across the railway system, than 2AC tickets.
You get the picture, even if the lines above are really just guesswork on my part. The point: buying a wait-listed ticket is an essentially mathematical exercise. You make a quick calculation in your mind of the chances of confirmation. You do that because you are a seasoned train traveller. Though if you had available to you the data those websites do, your calculation would be more accurate.
This AI module, it turns out, has mathematical features as well. It’s called an “Ideal Train Profile" and it is designed to help Indian Railways, as one report put it, better “apportion its gigantic inventory of berths". I speculated above about factors those websites consider.
The module must take those into account, and these: the kinds of berths that tend to remain vacant; the ways in which customers buy their tickets; the traffic between various pairs of stations, and how that varies through the year.
That last one brought back memories.
A railway board official remarked that if a particular train journey has 60 halts, there are about 1,800 possible pairs of halts between which people might buy tickets on that train. If just 10, then only 45 possible pairs. Where did those numbers come from?
Well, take the journey with 10 halts. From any one of those, you might buy a (wait-listed or not) ticket to any of nine others. Thus a total of 10 x 9 = 90 possible tickets. But we divide that by 2— because Raichur-Guntakal is the same pair as Guntakal-Raichur—to get 45 possible pairs. Similarly, with 60 halts, we have 60 x 59 / 2 = 1,770 possible pairs. This is the stuff—permutations and combinations, “perms and combs" as we called them—of first- and second-year college mathematics. (That’s why the memories. Some of them fond.)
Railway officials have fed into the module three years’ data on these lines, from 200 different long-distance trains. After a large trial based on this, some might think of the result as a little underwhelming—waiting lists shrank by “five to six per cent".
But having done some programming on these lines myself, I see that as an encouraging enough result for a trial. Certainly, we can hope for further shrinking of waiting lists.
In 2003, the photographer Kenneth Adelman extensively photographed the coast of California for an online exhibition called the California Coastal Records Project. One of over 12,000 images he posted contained the home of a famous actress, who had already faced years of unwelcome attention from fans. This image, she believed, violated her privacy and even showed fans the way to her home. She sued Adelman for several million dollars, seeking to remove the image from public display.
Only, she perhaps should have thought this through. When she sued Adelman, there had been just six—yes, six—downloads of that particular photograph. (Two of those, by her own lawyers.) Had she simply ignored it, there might at best have been a few more downloads and eventually Adelman’s photographs would have been forgotten.
Instead, her suit prompted hordes to rush to Adelman’s Project to gawk at and download that photograph. There were 420,000 downloads in a month after she filed suit, and 20 years later, the image remains a simple Google search away. In fact, I just brought it up on my screen.
Besides, she lost her suit anyway.
The lesson? The effort to censor something itself risks drawing orders of magnitude more people to see it. After all, compare six to 420,000.
The actress is Barbara Streisand, this phenomenon is now known as the ‘Streisand Effect’ and that’s the second phrase that jumped out at me this week. I’ll leave you to deduce why it was in the news, and what lessons there might be for those willing to learn.
Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.