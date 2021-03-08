Offence could well be the best defence in cyber warfare

The problem is compounded by the fact that much of Digital India runs on hardware made by Chinese companies that are thinly-disguised extensions of the Chinese state. There is no guarantee that this hardware does not come with hidden backdoors through which data can be stolen or malware introduced. Replacing Chinese equipment would not only be extremely complex, but also enormously expensive. In fact, a cynic could say that it’s a miracle that India has not been hit harder till now. Or maybe we just don’t really know how hard we have been hit.