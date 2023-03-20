Offline reinforcement learning can beat generative AI

However, offline RL also has some limitations that must be considered. Firstly, the quality of the policy learnt is heavily dependent on the quality and diversity of the training data-set. Biased data-sets can lead to biased policies, limiting the agent’s ability to generalize them for new environments. Secondly, offline RL, at least so far, does not explore the environment in real time, limiting the agent’s ability to learn from new experiences. This can result in a sub-optimal policy that is unable to adapt to changing environments. Finally, the distribution of the data-set used for training may differ from the distribution of the environment in which the policy will be deployed. This can lead to a phenomenon known as ‘distribution shift’, where the policy learnt does not perform well in a real environment.