Oh how the curve has steepened!

When the battle began about a year ago, we heard plenty and often about the need to “flatten the curve". What that meant was not so much that we had to somehow reduce the number of infections. Instead, there was an almost tacit recognition that the brush with the virus would inevitably, inexorably, infect a large number of us; that there was no easy way to reduce that large number significantly. Even so, we could not allow the numbers to overwhelm our healthcare system. What did seem possible, then, was to slow down the increase in case numbers—that is, flatten the curve. This is why we have measures like masks and distancing, hand-washing and curfews, closed theatres and restricted use of public transport.