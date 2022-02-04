Oil man and mathematical enigma

Pierre Fermat was definitely eccentric. He was a practising lawyer in 17th century France. Yet, while his name is widely known today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a reference to him as a “17th-century French lawyer". That’s because he was also a serious amateur mathematician and is regarded now as one of the greats. That’s why he is invariably referred to as a “French mathematician." He was also something of a prankster. In his Fermat’s Enigma, the British mathematician Simon Singh writes: “The shy and retiring genius did have a mischievous streak which, when combined with his secrecy, meant that when he did sometimes communicate with other mathematicians, it was only to tease them. He would write letters stating his most recent theorem without providing the accompanying proof. [This] caused a great deal of frustration. René Descartes called Fermat a ‘braggart’ and the Englishman John Wallis referred to him as ‘that damned Frenchman.’"

