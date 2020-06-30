Opinion | Oil product levies should be like sin taxes on tobacco and liquor

Politically, high tax rates give the government the flexibility to cut them if global crude prices rise all of a sudden. This cushion would not exist if Indians were consuming lots of cheap petrol and diesel, and a spike in crude prices were to suddenly disrupt the economy. It is politically far simpler to drop prices than raise them. Hence raising taxes when global crude prices fall makes political-economic sense. Ideally, the government should use some of the excess revenues to build a cash buffer that can be used to ease prices if global crude again goes through the roof. In a covid year, when jobs are iffy and the poor are short of food, it is high petro-taxes that allow the government to fund expenditure of providing essential items. With defence also needing more resources as China tests our resolve on the borders, this revenue source simply cannot be given up. The time to lower petro-taxes is when the economy begins firing on all cylinders, perhaps towards the second half of 2021-22. Who knows where crude prices will go at that time if the whole world is in recovery mode?