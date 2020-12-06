Okay, it’s time to stop dissing electric car manufacturers

“China will continue to lead the global EV market," said a 19 May report by BloombergNEF. “Much of the growth is driven by supportive central and municipal government policies in the short term, such as extended purchase incentives, fuel efficiency regulations, and the New Energy Vehicle mandate, and city restrictions on ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. Increasing automaker commitments and large amounts of investment in charging infrastructure will speed up mass-market adoption over the next 10 years, solidifying China’s leadership position," according to the report by Colin McKerracher, the head of transport analysis at BloombergNEF.