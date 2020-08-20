Old habits die easy if they’re in a corona-induced coma

A few days into our lockdown, I got into the habit of having a bath in the evenings—unimaginable in the days of yore when I always did so in the mornings, even on weekends and holidays. I have no idea why I switched timings, so I spoke to someone about it, someone who fancies herself as being “shrink-like". Earlier, it was like setting an agenda for the day, she told me. A watershed in more ways than one. “Now with the ongoing continuous stream of psycho-babble, about nights being more difficult to get through, you probably believe you are giving life a new construct by getting ready for the ‘dark side’…. Maybe it’s a coping mechanism." In a strange way, it made a lot of sense.