Old notions of masculinity still hold women’s ambitions back

A woman is also less likely to marry a man if she makes more money than he does. A large-scale analysis of census data by Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica of the University of Chicago and Jessica Pan of the National University of Singapore found that in places where women are more likely to out-earn men, there are fewer marriages. If a woman who is in a position to out-earn her husband does get married, she’s likely to jump through hoops to avoid making him feel emasculated, according to the study—and she’s less likely to work at all. If she does work, she’s more likely to earn less than she could. And if she does earn more than her husband, she’s likely to try to make up for it by doing even more housework. She’s also likely to pretend she earns less than she really does: A paper released by the Census Bureau in 2018 found that when women make more money than their husbands, they often under-report their income to census surveyors.