Old-fashioned emerging market crises aren’t history yet4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:47 AM IST
The economies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka are sadly still beset by problems whose solutions are obvious
The economies of Pakistan and Sri Lanka are sadly still beset by problems whose solutions are obvious
The Pakistani rupee (PKR) dropped nearly 10% against the United States Dollar (USD) last week as foreign exchange companies removed a de-facto cap on its conversion. The action included the largest intra-day PKR decline, both in absolute and percentage terms (9.6%). In some ways, Pakistan’s plummeting currency is a sign of the continuing grave economic crisis that the country finds itself in. In other ways, it is the first hopeful sign that Pakistan may be willing to agree to four main conditions set out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue with its rescue plan. That Pakistan finds itself in this position for the 13th time is evidence of insufficient structural reforms of its macro-economy.