Old-fashioned emerging market crises aren’t history yet

There are a few differences between the two countries. Sri Lanka’s is an export-oriented economy that is import dependent for most of its basic goods. Unlike other modern export-oriented countries, it has not diversified its export base beyond agricultural produce (tea) and garments. The absence of tourists during the pandemic caused an unfortunate further decline in much-needed foreign exchange revenue. Pakistan’s industrial sector is disproportionately owned by its government or (indirectly) by it army. Lack of dynamism in its industrial and services sectors has not allowed Pakistani companies to turn competitive. Recent wide-spread floods have had an enormous human and economic impact. This devastation has added to its problem, particularly through food inflation and displacement of people.

