Ombudsmen are underutilized in insurance sector

The ombudsman is a good but under-utilized and misunderstood grievance redressal option for insurance. The ombudsman accepts complaints pertaining to individual or group insurance and can award up to ₹30 lakh. It also accepts complaints from sole proprietors and micro enterprises, essentially the smallest businesses. Most health insurance policies and many life, home and motor claims fall within these limits. The ombudsman will not accept complaints that have been previously filed with courts or consumer forums. Complaints can be made only if you have first escalated the issue within the insurance company itself and not heard back within a month or are dissatisfied with the outcome. A simple format, available on the ombudsman’s website, must be used to file complaints. An online filing facility is available.

There are 17 ombudsmen in different locations. You must write to the ombudsman responsible for the location where you live or where the insurer or branch against whom you are complaining is based. The hearings used to be in-person but are increasingly online. Typically, a brief single hearing takes place where the insurer’s representative and you explain your perspectives and decisions are often taken immediately.

The ombudsman initially attempts mediation and, if unsuccessful, issues an award. Insurers on a weak footing will, typically, settle at this stage. Otherwise, the ombudsman will give an award that is binding on the insurer but not on you. If you disagree with the ombudsman’s decision, you may go for other legal remedies, including consumer forums. Insurers must comply with the award within 30 days and delays are reported to their boards.

The ombudsman is policyholder-oriented. In financial year 2019-20, there were 8,849 awards favouring the complainants, 680 recommendations that typically favour policyholders, and 5,710 awards favouring insurers. That is a large policyholder bias. Only in two of 17 ombudsman offices was the number of decisions favouring insurers higher than those favouring policyholders.

The number of cases coming to the ombudsman has not increased fast enough. In FY16, there were about 26,000 complaints; this increased to just about 27,000 complaints in FY20. Although the complaints are unevenly distributed across the 17 ombudsman offices, this, on an average, works out to five-six complaints per office per day, a relatively small number.

Policyholders are unaware about the role, location and complaint process of approaching the ombudsman, despite all insurance policies carrying details.

Among the complaints evaluated by ombudsmen in FY20, over 40% were inadmissible. Of these grievances, 60% were rejected because the policyholder has not first escalated the matter to the insurer’s grievance officer. There is little value in approaching the ombudsman without following the escalation matrix listed in your insurance policy. Ombudsmen insist on evidence that a complaint has been escalated to the insurer. Another 24% were rejected because they pertain to matters not covered by the ombudsman, for example commercial disputes, licence issues, commission disagreements and staff complaints. Then, 11% were rejected because an application had been made to the wrong ombudsman office. I experienced this directly when a friend in Gurgaon complained to the Delhi ombudsman closest to his home. Since Gurgaon is in Haryana, the case nearly got transferred to Chandigarh. Fortunately, my friend also had a home in Delhi so the case could be heard. Some cases were rejected because the application to the ombudsman was made over a year after receiving an unfavourable response from the insurer. These reasons for rejection can be reduced by building policyholder awareness, something which this column is attempting.

Some issues must be addressed. Some insurers believe that a few ombudsmen awards go beyond what is allowed in the insurance policy’s terms and conditions. There may be a case for insurers to appeal in a constructive manner if they feel so. The ombudsman process is time consuming. About 32% of decisions take three months to a year and an additional 14% go over one year. In three offices, over one-third of the decisions take place in more than a year. For most who approach the ombudsman, speed is important because the amounts at stake are material for them. Finally, ombudsmen do not allow brokers to represent policyholders in the hearing. This should change because brokers represent policyholders and policyholders are also entitled to informed representation.

Kapil Mehta is co-founder, Securenow.in

