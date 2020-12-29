Ombudsmen are underutilized in insurance sector

Among the complaints evaluated by ombudsmen in FY20, over 40% were inadmissible. Of these grievances, 60% were rejected because the policyholder has not first escalated the matter to the insurer’s grievance officer. There is little value in approaching the ombudsman without following the escalation matrix listed in your insurance policy. Ombudsmen insist on evidence that a complaint has been escalated to the insurer. Another 24% were rejected because they pertain to matters not covered by the ombudsman, for example commercial disputes, licence issues, commission disagreements and staff complaints. Then, 11% were rejected because an application had been made to the wrong ombudsman office. I experienced this directly when a friend in Gurgaon complained to the Delhi ombudsman closest to his home. Since Gurgaon is in Haryana, the case nearly got transferred to Chandigarh. Fortunately, my friend also had a home in Delhi so the case could be heard. Some cases were rejected because the application to the ombudsman was made over a year after receiving an unfavourable response from the insurer. These reasons for rejection can be reduced by building policyholder awareness, something which this column is attempting.