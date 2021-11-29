Omicron is here: So keep calm and carry on with covid shots

Omicron’s transmissibility does seem very high. The WHO was alerted on 24 November and says the variant was identified from a specimen collected on 9 November. It is already in evidence in most South African provinces, along with Botswana, and cases have been found in several other parts of the world, including Europe and Asia. While South African officials are unhappy with it, travel restrictions are the obvious first response. The UK government announced a temporary travel ban on several countries last week. However, when a flight from Gauteng—the South African province that includes Johannesburg— arrived in London on Friday, some 300 passengers were released into the wild with only an advisory message to self-isolate and take some tests. This counts as an own goal.