Omicron reduces a dilemma for India’s central bank over policy

While, in theory, the reappointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the US Federal Reserve, quashing speculation on the appointment of Lael Brainard in his place, should not matter from a policy perspective in the long run, there is an issue of optics that should be taken into consideration. Specifically, Powell will be a wee bit less dovish than Brainard. But, should a re-appointed Powell signal adherence to the currently expected timeline for a Fed taper and end special bond purchases by mid-2022, and if US asset markets begin to correct consequently, it would solve a lot of problems and resolve trade-offs for India. Alternatively, in the light of the new variant, if the Fed were to postpone consideration of lowering its bond purchases, that too would ease the decision-making burden on the MPC of RBI.