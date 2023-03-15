Omnichannel retail engagement is difficult but doable4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:00 PM IST
A consumer centric supply chain that spans channels is a big challenge to set up but also has major rewards
The retail industry has seen so much change in the last few years that it’s hard to keep up. To satisfy shifting customer demands, brands have moved to omnichannel retailing to serve buyers online and offline. According to IDC, omnichannel brands witness a 15–35% increase in average transaction size, a 5–10% increase in profitability, and a 30% higher lifetime value than single-channel sellers.
