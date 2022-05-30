While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters are celebrating his ninth year in power, the opposing parties are desperate to grab his political space. Will Modi be able to match Jawaharlal Nehru’s general election triumph in 2024? Will the opposition be able to thwart his efforts?

The electoral bustle may have begun before the end of the year, but the opposition is badly dispersed. The Congress, expectations from which are the most, is gradually succumbing to wear and tear. The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has been a resounding failure in saving and advancing the Grand Old Party in election after election.

This is also the most crucial impediment to opposition unity.

The main reason for this is that in the last election, Congress faced off against the BJP for 191 seats. In 2019, it received approximately 119.5 million votes, accounting for around 20% of the total voter turnout. No regional party can become a challenger in so many seats on its own.

The contradictions of opposition unity begin to take shape at this point. During the last two years, Congress has performed poorly in elections held in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand. It did not win a single assembly seat in West Bengal, and it won only two in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, led by Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav, believes that they lost the elections only because they gave the Congress 70 seats due to an old political friendship. This is why Tejashwi excluded Congress from the Legislative Council elections.

Some strategists feel that if the efforts are focused on the proper issues from now on, Narendra Modi’s charisma would diminish. Perhaps this is why, on Gandhi Jayanti, Rahul Gandhi will begin his “Bharat Jodo Yatra".

To underscore this point, analysts frequently mention the successful agitation of Jayaprakash Narayan and Vishwanath Pratap Singh. What was the country’s atmosphere like when Jayaprakash Narayan started his agitation in 1974? We had had our independence for 27 years. There were a lot of folks who had fought or sympathized with the liberation struggle back then. They used to believe that true freedom was still lacking and that they should fight for it again.

With independence came an increase in urbanization, and new issues arose. A sizable proportion of the youth believed we had been duped. At the time, youth all over the world were agitating, and some misguided youth were turning into “hippies". The clamour of rebellious expressions could be heard even in literature and cinema. This earned Amitabh Bachchan the moniker “Angry Young Man".

In such a situation, when Jayaprakash Narayan called for a “total revolution", there was already widespread support for it. What fate Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and their companions forged for that change is now before us.

Indira Gandhi regained power as a result of this, but she was assassinated on 31 October, 1984. Rajiv Gandhi had entered the quadrangle of power with an unprecedented majority of 414 MPs, riding the wave of sympathy generated by it. Three years later, he became involved in the Bofors controversy. As a result, Vishwanath Pratap Singh emerged as a superhero in 1988 and went on to become the Prime Minister the following year. People began comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi, but he couldn’t even keep his khichdi government running for two years.

This was the second foeticide of the dreams of Indian youth.

Those planning to stop Narendra Modi based on issues may be oblivious to the reality that the opposition no longer has a leader in the mould of Jayaprakash Narayan. Unemployment was a problem back then, and it is still a problem today. Inflation was a problem back then, and it is still a problem today, but the opposition does not appear to be in a position to do much about it because of its own doings. More so, there seems to be no blame of corruption on Modi and his ministers.

Take a look at the state of the khichdi governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, for example. Regardless of how much the opposition claims that central agencies are being abused, these agencies only act when they have real evidence in hand. Due to these charges, two Maharashtra ministers have been arrested, and a third is being investigated.

Even anti-BJP leaders are unable to see any reason to be hopeful in the face of such a situation.

Of course, this is why, in his ninth year in power, no prime minister before Narendra Modi has had such a smooth ride, since Nehru. You can also add this fact to his record list if you want.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.