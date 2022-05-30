On a smooth ride aided by disarray in the opposition

Those planning to stop Narendra Modi based on issues may be oblivious to the reality that the opposition no longer has a leader in the mould of Jayaprakash Narayan. Unemployment was a problem back then, and it is still a problem today. Inflation was a problem back then, and it is still a problem today, but the opposition does not appear to be in a position to do much about it because of its own doings. More so, there seems to be no blame of corruption on Modi and his ministers.

