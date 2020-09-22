On AGRI reforms, it’s important to tread cautiously

Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned in protest against the farm bills cleared by Parliament. However, her party, Shiromani Akali Dal, will remain in the National Democratic Alliance. I don’t have any doubt about her intentions, but such a move should have been made with a sincere mind and a clear sense of duty. But what she did is ‘political positioning’, exactly what the Shiv Sena and the Telugu Desam Party did earlier. While their top leaders criticized the ‘Delhi Durbar’, ministers from these parties continued to enjoy their cabinet portfolios. TDP’s Union ministers quit just a year before the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. The voter rejected this ‘sacrifice’, and the TDP lost the election. In contrast, the Shiv Sena ministers remained in the cabinet till the end. They contested the assembly election with the BJP, but as soon as they got an opportunity, they overturned the whole equation.