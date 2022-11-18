On the dark side of the moon

My wife was on a flight when I started writing this on Wednesday morning. She’s always teasing me about my tendency to track her flights and even random other ones. No different that day: I was glued to my screen as she flew. She might be surprised to learn that, to my knowledge, there were half a million others and probably many more watching with me. Knowing that, she might deduce—with a tinge of disappointment, I hope—that what I and those others had been following was actually not her flight.

