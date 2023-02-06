One’s happiness quotient could enable legacy-leaving leadership
Inwardly motivated leaders who are self-assured achieve more than seekers of external rewards
In the last three years, a course taught by Professor Laurie Santos at Yale, popularly known as the ‘happiness course’, became the most subscribed programme of the world. Titles and advice on the subject of attaining happiness have ballooned across books, podcasts, documentaries and Ivy league colleges. In sheer volume, it rivals material on how to become successful. It is ironic, though, that the parameters of being happy have little in common with those needed to be successful. The elements that go into attaining happiness have a far more introspective emphasis than the outward orientation of success. And there is a reason for that.