One’s happiness quotient could enable legacy-leaving leadership

However, despite the lack of material levers, the young leader exuded palpable command presence. The work gangs were cheerful, yet alert. There were minimal instructions being given and everyone seemed to know exactly what they needed to do. This was a well-oiled elite team at work with their leader at its core. We saw no posters of mission statements or core company values. There were no financial incentive schemes advertised for better performance and no screensavers that reminded employees how cherished they were by their organization. Instead, there was just pure personal leadership at display half-a-kilometre deep. The leader seemed to know his job as well as he knew each member of his team. He led from the front with a smile and stream of encouragement, especially for high-risk excavations, with the gruelling work environment rendered irrelevant. This can only be done by leaders who are inherently happy. Not because they will get more money or a promotion. They revel in the joy of leadership, a feeling that comes from being happy, and not necessarily ‘successful’.

