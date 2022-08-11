Online shopping portals target Bharat for scale3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:14 AM IST
- Online shoppers are likely to grow from 150 million in FY21 to 350 million in FY26
Last week, Vibhu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of streaming service Ullu and TV channel Atrangii, announced the launch of his e-commerce venture Ullu 99, a platform for affordable fashion, footwear, cosmetics, and costume jewellery. Agarwal said the shopping site is for the country’s “janta" (public) looking for small-ticket purchases. His adult content app Ullu is a known brand sitting on sizeable consumer data based on 92 million downloads. This, and the future potential of online commerce in small-town India, prompted the launch of Ullu 99, Agarwal said.