In the Pegasus world, only the cyber-paranoid survive

A recent Bloomberg article talks of a company whose “employees’ children have to sign non- disclosure agreements before attending company parties, with the only exception being kids who haven’t yet learned to write"; “New employees spend two days in security classes, then three days setting up office computers and passwords, and then a week going over a 70-item checklist of recommended personal security measures, which include installing alarms and surveillance cameras at home, and closing social networking accounts." They cannot identify themselves as employees of this company. Takeshi Chino is one of the few executives of this firm who is allowed to tell the world where he works, but “he can’t tell his wife the physical location of the office!" No, this organization is not the CIA, nor the fabled Cosa Nostra, or the Sicilian mafia. It is San Francisco-based Payward Inc, which runs Kraken, a $10 billion cryptocurrency exchange, and it insists on foolproof cybersecurity, especially against ransomware attacks.