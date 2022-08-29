OPEC is singing the same old song with new lyrics thrown in

If I understand what he is saying, this means: The physical oil market is much tighter than is suggested by paper markets that generate the headline Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices. The Saudi prince’s solution to this failure to recognize the true tightness of the physical market is to suggest that the producer group might cut production, thereby tightening the physical market even further. The Saudi Press Agency, in its reporting of the Bloomberg interview with ABS, even made the threat of output cuts its headline.