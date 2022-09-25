Politics must not determine ONDC architecture4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:50 AM IST
ONDC needs oversight and monitoring to ensure its design doesn’t get warped by a political agenda
The digital economy, unexplored for its full potential, has both governments and the private sector in its thrall. Yet, one critical lacuna contaminates government policy architecture for the digital economy—lagging regulatory frameworks. This chasm has come back to haunt one critical innovation in the digital economy and, going by the developments so far, is likely to dog another important innovation in the works.