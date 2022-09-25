Politics must not determine ONDC architecture

In the true spirit of vendor-agnostic open networks, ONDC will allow any individual to place an order for goods or services in an app of their choice which will then elicit responses from not only sellers within that app but also from other competing apps or even elsewhere. The customer will have the freedom to choose any seller. The task before the ONDC team is to foster interoperability and introduce standardized processes. The platform will be managed by a company which had Quality Council of India and Protean (formerly NSDL e-Gov) as its founding shareholders, joined later by the two main stock exchanges, nine banks and two apex banks, among others. News reports suggest that the company has initiated beta tests.