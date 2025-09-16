OpenAI’s $100 billion Microsoft pact could blur its ‘mission’ further
Summary
The AI firm’s humanitarian orientation, as defined by its founding principles, looks set to weaken after Microsoft gets an equity stake worth over $100 billion. OpenAI’s chief Sam Altman, though, has sought freedom from those stiff ideals as well as from its mega-investor.
Months of protracted negotiations between OpenAI and Microsoft have finally led to…an agreement about an agreement that will help the AI upstart carve a path towards greater independence.
